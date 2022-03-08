Georgia fugitive arrested in North Carolina

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A wanted man from Georgia was arrested March 3 in Randolph County, deputies said.
Detectives with the Vice Narcotics Unit said they stopped Joseph Spaugh during a traffic stop near I-73 North at exit 79. Law enforcement recognized Spaugh as a wanted fugitive from Georgia before arresting him. Deputies said Spaugh had 15 orders for his arrest. Sheriffs said they found methamphetamine and paraphernalia during the traffic stop.
Spaugh is currently behind bars at the Randolph County Detention Center, where deputies said they found an additional amount of methamphetamine.
Sheriffs said as Spaugh is being served with outstanding warrants, he is facing the following charges:
- Felony's possession of methamphetamine
- Felony possession of a controlled substance in a Jail/Prison
- Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
Spaugh's outstanding warrants include:
- 11 counts felony injury to the property to obtain nonferrous metal
- 11 counts felony larceny of motor vehicle parts
- Misdemeanor larceny
- Order for arrest for failure to appear
Spaugh was given a secured bond of $41,000.