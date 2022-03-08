Georgia fugitive arrested in North Carolina

Deputies said Joseph Spaugh had 15 orders for his arrest.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A wanted man from Georgia was arrested March 3 in Randolph County, deputies said.

Detectives with the Vice Narcotics Unit said they stopped Joseph Spaugh during a traffic stop near I-73 North at exit 79. Law enforcement recognized Spaugh as a wanted fugitive from Georgia before arresting him. Deputies said Spaugh had 15 orders for his arrest. Sheriffs said they found methamphetamine and paraphernalia during the traffic stop.

Spaugh is currently behind bars at the Randolph County Detention Center, where deputies said they found an additional amount of methamphetamine.

Sheriffs said as Spaugh is being served with outstanding warrants, he is facing the following charges:

Felony's possession of methamphetamine

Felony possession of a controlled substance in a Jail/Prison

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Spaugh's outstanding warrants include:

11 counts felony injury to the property to obtain nonferrous metal

11 counts felony larceny of motor vehicle parts

Misdemeanor larceny

Order for arrest for failure to appear