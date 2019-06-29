MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County man is in jail after an investigation into illegal prescription drug sales. The Jones County Sheriff's office arrested Brian Jones, 33, of Bibb County after a 4-month long investigation involving hundreds of doses of prescription pills and thousands of dollars.

Investigator Barron Hall with the Jones County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested Brian Jones on drug charges Tuesday.

"Came in contact with him and was able to purchase several prescription medications from Mr. Jones ranging from Adderall, to Percocet, and Suboxone, and drugs of that sort," said Hall.

Hall says Jones had $5,000 when he was arrested in Jones County and was an employee at Coliseum Park Pharmacy. Coliseum Park is not affiliated with the hospital.

"It's a possibility that he was getting them from work," said Hall.

Deputies says they found hundreds of doses of prescription medication and THC oil during the investigation.

A post from the sheriff's office on Facebook says the investigation started from information collected by Deputy Travis Walker.

Hall told 13WMAZ Friday deputies conducted a search warrant at Jones' Home by Lake Tobesofkee.

Investigators say they discovered a string of Christmas lights tied to dock but found it running out into the water. When they pulled it in, they found a bundle on the end with $37,000 cash in it.

Hall says they also found 100 Adderall pills at Jones' home.

The sheriff's office says the Department of Community Supervision and Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force helped with the investigation.

