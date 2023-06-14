Restaraunt on West Market St. being investigated after two shootings and safety violations

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The state of North Carolina said it's investigating a Greensboro bar after 2 shootings within two weeks.
The State Alcohol Law Enforcement is looking into what led to 2 shootings at Ghost Bar and Kitchen on West Market Street.
A woman died in a shooting in the parking lot on the morning of June 11.
The City of Greensboro Safety Review Board told WFMY News 2 it searched the business on Monday, June 12 and found several fire and building code violations.
Investigators said the bar shut down to get the fire hazards in line, then reopened on Wednesday, June 14.
The bar could lose its liquor license depending on what the state rules.
An email to city officials was given to WFMY News 2.
“Mayor and Members of City Council:
As outlined in the City of Greensboro Safety Review Board policy, multiple acts of violence associated with 4512 W. Market St., Ghost Bar and Cantina triggered an activation of the Safety Review Plan. On June 3rd and 11th, 2023, GPD Officers responded to the location in reference to separate shooting incidents. The June 11th incident resulted in a homicide. GPD is currently investigating both incidents.
An initial engagement of the business on Monday, June 12 entailed a site visit by GPD, Code Enforcement, Engineering and Inspections, and the Fire Marshall’s office. The goal of this team and purpose of the site visit allows the City of Greensboro to help businesses remain open and operate in a manner that provides a safe environment. Due to fire violations, the business owner is voluntarily closing the business on a temporary basis. Note, the business addressed the fire violations and reopened for operations (restaurant only) on June 13th."