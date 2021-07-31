Gibsonville mother accused of murder, child abuse in August 2020 death of 4-month-old child, police say

According to Gibsonville police, warrants were obtained Saturday for felony child abuse and first-degree murder against Heaven Leigh Harlan in the death of her child

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — A 25-year-old mother is facing charges after she was accused of child abuse and first-degree murder in the August 2020 death of her 4-month-old child, according to investigators.

According to Gibsonville police, warrants were obtained Saturday for felony child abuse and first-degree murder against Heaven Leigh Harlan in the death of her child.

Police said officers responded to a call back on August 20 on Burlington Avenue.

Investigators said Gibsonville police, Gibsonville fire as well as Guilford EMS tried to save the child’s life after arriving. Police said after an hour of CPR the child was pronounced dead.

Officials said due to events surrounding the death of the child and the condition of the home, an investigation was held into the child’s death as well as possible child abuse.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

