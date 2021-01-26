Gibsonville police on the search for suspect responsible for homemade bomb

According to police, a nearby resident found the device and brought it to Gibsonville police after 1 p.m.

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — Gibsonville police are investigating after they found a homemade explosive device Monday on Wood Street.

After finding the bomb Gibsonville police had everyone in the neighborhood evacuate.

During investigation, police were made aware of several incidents involving “explosions” over the last few months on Wood Street early in the morning.