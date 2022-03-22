Woman shot in chest in Gibsonville

Investigators said police responded to the shooting on Slade Street after 4 p.m. Monday. Police said the woman sustained a gunshot wound to her chest.

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — A 24-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot Monday afternoon.

Police said they responded to the shooting on Slade Street after 4 p.m.

The woman was taken by Gibsonville Fire and Guilford County EMS to a local hospital.

Investigators said the woman sustained a gunshot wound to her chest.

“We have processed the apartment and held multiple interviews,” a Gibsonville police spokesperson said.

Detectives said they are in the early stages of investigation.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

