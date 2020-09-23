Gibsonville juvenile shot, investigation underway

Gibsonville police said they responded to reports of gunshots where they found a juvenile victim shot.

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — A juvenile was sent to the hospital after suffering injuries during a shooting incident on Monday night in Gibsonville, North Carolina, Gibsonville police said.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 21, when officers were called in reference to gunshots heard on the 100 block of Walnut Crossing Drive in Gibsonville.

When officers arrived, they found the juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound as well as a nearby house and car damaged from the bullets, GPD officials said.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, detectives said.