Teenage girl and man shot on North Patterson Avenue in Winston-Salem shooting, police say

Winston-Salem police said a teenage girl was shot in the shoulder and a man was shot multiple times on North Patterson Avenue.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teen and a man were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem Monday afternoon, according to police.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said it happened on the 1600 block of North Patterson Avenue around 2:36 p.m. When police arrived, they found a 17-year-old girl shot once in the shoulder.

Police said she was taken to a hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury where she is in stable condition.

Investigators said a short time later, 26-year-old Jharee Jquan Ingram showed up at the hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said his injuries are serious and he's in stable condition.

The investigation is still in the early stages. No further information will be released at this time. Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It TODAY!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store NOW!

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.