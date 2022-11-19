Girl dies after she was hit by a float during Raleigh Christmas Parade

Raleigh police said they’re investigating the incident.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A girl has died after she was hit during the Raleigh Christmas Parade Saturday, according to CBS affiliate WNCN.

Raleigh police said they’re investigating the incident, WNCN reported.

Investigation revealed at 10:14 a.m., the driver of a vehicle in the parade lost control near the intersection of Hillsborough Street at Boylan Avenue. The vehicle then traveled at a low speed hitting the girl.

The vehicle was occupied by three people and towed a float with several participants, according to WNCN.

The station reported the child was seriously injured. Police said despite life-saving efforts by medical personnel, the child died from her injuries.

According to WNCN, no one else was injured during the incident.

The station reported the driver of the pickup truck was interviewed, cooperated with detectives, and is facing charges for:

misdemeanor death by motor vehicle

careless and reckless driving

improper equipment

unsafe movement

carrying a firearm in a parade

The parade stopped while crews responded and was canceled, according to WNCN.

Raleigh police, fire trucks and EMS were seen surrounding one of the trucks that was in the parade.

According to WNCN, before the incident happened, CBS 17’s crews said they heard a truck driver yell that he couldn’t stop because something was wrong with his brakes, and then saw that truck hit somebody.

Afterward, they said they talked to a group of dancers who were crying and said their float was right in front of the scene.

The station reported one dancer with CC & Co. Dance Complex, a dance school in Raleigh, said her group was in the parade when a truck started honking and they were pushed out of the way.

She said she was shaking, and one of the moms said she was terrified.

The dance studio posted to Facebook saying they were devastated by what happened.

“Today started off with such joy. The Raleigh Christmas Parade brings smiles to so many faces. My heart was so full. And now it aches for the young girl hit in a tragic accident on the parade route. Praying for her, her family, and our community,” Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin wrote in a tweet.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the victim and those who witnessed this tragic incident,” said Raleigh police. “The victim’s family has asked for privacy during this very difficult time.”

