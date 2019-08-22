ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said someone tired to steal a truck at gunpoint.

It happened Thursday just after 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Davis Drive and Ode Turner Road.

The victim told deputies he was loading trash into the bed of his truck when a man approached him and said, “Give me the key to your truck.”

When he refused, the suspect pulled out a small caliber handgun and fired it, striking the back window of the truck before running away.

No one was hurt.

Deputies believe the suspect may have gotten a ride out of the area with an accomplice.

If you saw anyone walking or running in the area matching this description, or if you saw someone getting into a car off Davis Drive, please call Investigator Dylan Hendricks at (919) 245-2051.