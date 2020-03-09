Deputies arrest Randolph suspect on child pornography charges

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man suspected of 26 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Detectives have arrested a Randolph County man accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.

Randolph County Sheriff's Office investigators said a warrant was put out for the arrest of Glen Harold Shevlin, 51, on Thursday, Aug. 27. Deputies executed that order and arrested Shevlin the following day, officials said.

The RCSO said it received the tip of Shelvin's activity through its Criminal Investigation Division Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit.

Shelvin is charged with 26 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor. He is currently being held at the Randolph County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 bond.