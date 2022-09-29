1 person injured after shooting on Glenwood Avenue in Greensboro

Police said they responded to Glenwood Avenue just after 8 p.m. Thursday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is injured after a shooting on Glenwood Avenue in Greensboro.

Police said they responded to Glenwood Avenue just after 8 p.m. Thursday and found the person shot.

Investigators do not have any suspect information as of 10 p.m. Thursday.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

