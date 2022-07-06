Good Samaritan speaks after serious crash in Pfafftown

A woman who lived nearby helped rescue a woman after a scary car crash in Pfafftown.

PFAFFTOWN, N.C. — Police said an impaired driver hit a woman's car on Skylark Drive, causing it to flip and catch fire. The woman had to be airlifted to a hospital and is in serious condition.

Moments after the crash, several bystanders rushed in to help. Debra Underwood was one of those people. She said she was watering her garden around eight that night.

"It's a dangerous curve let alone if you're drinking and driving and lose control of your vehicle," Debra Underwood said. "I heard this loud boom and all of a sudden this horn-blowing, so I knew that it was an accident and I thought somebody had hit this tree again, but because it went dead silent, I knew somebody needed help."

She said she quickly drove over to the area. When she pulled up she said she saw a woman's car was on fire.

"The car was already in flames. And we were panicking and trying to get her out," she said.

Underwood and others who were on the scene grabbed a fire extinguisher, coolers full of water and a hose, as they tried to put the fire out.

"We found a fire extinguisher use that to no avail, started hauling coolers full of water finally hooked up the hoses to reach the car but that amount of water did hardly anything and the fire was continually falling on her," she said. "We kept screaming she was going to burn and we are all on prayer, hoping and praying that if that was going to be the case that God would take her first before she had an opportunity to burn."

Underwood said it took first responders about 10 minutes to arrive.

"To us, it seemed like an eternity because she was burning," she said.

First responders were able to get the woman out in time and she was flown to a hospital. Underwood said she didn't sleep because she wanted to know if that woman was okay. She said she hopes this serves as a reminder to never get behind the wheel while under the influence.

"When you intentionally get behind the wheel of a car, tons of metal. That's a dangerous weapon in your hands now," she said. "To drink and drive to me, in these days and times, is intentional and there's no excuse for it."

Underwood said she's heard of and seen many crashes in the area, so it's also a good reminder to take it slow. She also recommends for those who want to be prepared, to pack a fire extinguisher or a fire blanket, to prepare for the worst-case scenario.

Winston-Salem police said Trevor Ivester was the impaired driver behind the wheel of the other car. Ivester was also taken to the hospital. He's facing at least 7 charges including DWI and reckless driving.