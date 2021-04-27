Goodwill robbery suspect grabs woman by throat, slams her to floor, police say

The Winston-Salem Police Department obtained surveillance video from the robbery that occurred on April 16 where the worker was attacked.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Goodwill worker was assaulted during a robbery, according to police.

The Winston-Salem Police Department obtained surveillance video from the robbery that occurred on April 16 at the store on University Parkway.

Police said the surveillance video shows the robbery suspect as he’s confronted by the worker at the door. Police said the man violently attacked the woman by grabbing her throat and slamming her to the floor.

Police said the man stole multiple clothing items before leaving the store.