ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An Alamance County man is behind bars accused of sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Deputies say 47-year-old Tony Lee Woodlief of Graham, broke into the victim’s home, held her against her will and forced himself on her.

Woodlief was taken into custody in Caswell County, with assistance from the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations.

He’s charged with felony breaking and entering, felony first-degree kidnapping, and felony first-degree forcible rape.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at 336-570-6300 or Alamance County Crime stoppers at 336-229-7100.

