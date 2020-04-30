GRAHAM, N.C. — A Graham man was arrested and charged for an alleged rape that happened back in 2012.

The Alamance County Sheriff's Department said a report about a sexual assault was filed last December.

Deputies said the victim filed the report and alleged the sexual assault happened at a home on Dixon Road sometime between May and June of 2012.

Deputies began investigating and identified a suspect.

On Wednesday, members of the Special Victims Unit executed a search warrant and arrested 43-year-old Michael Anthony Abernathy.

Abernathy was charged with one felony count of kidnapping, one felony count of second-degree rape, and one count of misdemeanor sexual battery.

Deputies said Abernathy knew his victim and the alleged assault happened at his home.

Abernathy is scheduled to be in court Thursday afternoon.

This case remains under investigation and additional charges are possible. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at 336-570-6300 or Alamance County Crimestoppers: 336-229-7100.

