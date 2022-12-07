Man arrested uncuffs himself and escapes back of police car in Graham

Police said the man somehow uncuffed himself in the backseat of the patrol car and opened the door from outside of the car and ran out.

GRAHAM, N.C. — A man escaped the backseat of a police car in Graham early Wednesday morning, police say.

Graham officers responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of East Parker Street just after 1:30 a.m. where a man was arrested on an outstanding order for arrest.

Timothy Watlington, 37, was arrested, handcuffed behind his back and placed in the back of a patrol car. The window was lowered so he could speak with his girlfriend before leaving.

While on the way to the jail, Watlington somehow removed his cuffs, reached through the bars on the window and opened the door from the outside.

He was last seen running north near the intersection of West Elm Street and South Maple Street in Graham. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to assist in finding Watlington but couldn't find him.

Watlington is still at large, however he is not believed to be danger to the general public.