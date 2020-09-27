Graham man arrested for open carrying concealed weapon without valid permit during protests

According to the Graham Police Department, officers began an investigation into 23-year-old Russel Brady following a September 21 protest demonstration.

GRAHAM, N.C. — (Editor's Note: The attached video is from a previous story.)

A Graham man was arrested Saturday and charged with possession of weapon at a parades, funeral procession, picket lines or demonstrations, and carrying a concealed weapon without a valid permit, police said.

