Graham man arrested for open carrying concealed weapon without valid permit during protests

A Graham man was arrested Saturday and charged with possession of weapon at a parades, funeral procession, picket lines or demonstrations, and carrying a concealed weapon without a valid permit, police said. 

According to the Graham Police Department, officers began an investigation into 23-year-old Russel Brady following a September 21 incident where he was open carrying a gun during a protest.

Police also said they saw photographs on Facebook that depicted Brady with a firearm on his hip while walking through courtsquare during a rally that occurred on September 19. 

