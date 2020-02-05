ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Graham man has been arrested and charged for seven Alamance County larcenies according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the larcenies occurred between April 4 and April 20 in the southeastern area of the county and include South Jim Minor Rd, Mt. Willen Rd, Mary’s Grove Church Rd, and Thom Rd.

Deputies said in four of the larcenies a similar vehicle, dark-colored sedan, was described by witnesses. Police were able to find the vehicle described by witnesses and developed a suspect, Travis Wade Breeden.

A search warrant was granted and Breeden’s vehicle was seized and searched, leading to deputies finding stolen property from two of the seven larcenies in his vehicle.

Breeden was charged, arrested, and transported to the Alamance County Detention Center where he is being held on a $57,500 secured bond.

Deputies said they also served an outstanding warrant on Mr. Breeden from the Burlington Police Department.

Charges:

4cts: Felony Larceny

Felony Breaking & Entering

Felony Larceny after Break/Enter

2cts: Misdemeanor Larceny

Misdemeanor 2nd Degree Trespass

Misdemeanor Obtaining Property by False Pretense (Burlington Police)

Misdemeanor Possession of Stolen Goods (Burlington Police)