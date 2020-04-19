A Graham man now faces additional charges after initially being charged with Breaking and Entering, Rape, and Kidnapping in relation to a March incident with his ex-girlfriend according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

On March 20, deputies responded to a request of ‘check well-being’ at an address in northern Alamance County. Deputies met with a female resident and family members.

The victim said her ex-boyfriend, Tony Lee Woodlief, broke into her home, held against her will and sexually assaulted her.

As the investigation continued, Deputies learned that Woodlief was possibly in Caswell County.

Probable cause was established and warrants were obtained for Felony Breaking and Entering, 1st-degree kidnapping, and 1st degree Forcible Rape.

Woodlief was taken into custody in Caswell County, with assistance from Caswell County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations.

On Saturday, April 18, 2020, Woodlief was transported to the Alamance County Jail and now faces additional charges of:

1ct: Felony Obstruction of Justice

1ct: Felony Alter/Steal/Destroy Criminal Evidence

1ct: Misdemeanor Protective Order Violation

