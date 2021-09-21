Graham man faces charges for child rape

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office makes arrest for a sexual assault that happened about a year ago.

A Graham man was arrested for raping a child, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Earlier this month, deputies were informed a minor was sexually assaulted about a year ago.

Lannie Jones Jr., 39, faces charges of statutory rape of a child younger than 15, statutory sex offense with a child younger than 15, and indecent liberties with a child.

His bond is set for $25,000.