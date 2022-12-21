x
Crime

Man facing charges of indecent liberties with a child in Alamance County

He is accused of abusing the child he was babysitting on two different occasions.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Graham man turned himself in after being accused of abusing a child he was babysitting, according to Alamance deputies. 

On November 14, the Special Victims Unit conducted a case review with the Alamance County District Attorney's Office in reference to a sexual assault investigation.

A juvenile victim alleged that Christopher Wayne Edwall, 38, sexually abused the victim on two different occasions. The alleged abuse occurred while Edwall was babysitting the victim.

On Monday, felony warrants for indecent liberties with a child were obtained. 

Edwall turned himself in to investigation and was booked into the Alamance County Detention Center. He was given a $15,000 bond and was released the same day. 

