GRAHAM, N.C. -- A Graham teenager previously arrested for a break-in now faces charges for intimidating a witness in the case.

Investigators were told 19-year-old Clayton Cheyenne Paul Jr. intentionally made contact with the witness while driving. According to the D.A.'s Office, Paul passed the witness on Highway 87, made hand gestures, and threw drink bottles and other items at the witness' vehicle. A court order was in place specifically prohibiting contact between Paul and the witness.

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office charged Paul with violation of a court order, intimidating a witness, and simple assault.

