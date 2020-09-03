GRAHAM, N.C. — A man has life threatening injuries after being shot in the head, Sunday night.

According to the Graham Police Department, 34-year-old Antonio Williams is now being treated after being shot in the head this past weekend.

Officials say the incident happened on East Hill Street.

Investigators say Williams was taken to a nearby trauma center where he is being treated for his injuries.

Police have charged 52-year-old Donald Douglas Vincent in relation to the crime.

Authorities charged Vincent with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury and Possession of Firearm by a Felon.

Investigators say Vincent is currently being held in the Alamance County Jail under a $350,000 bond.

OTHER STORIES

High Point Market and Pre-Market 'full steam ahead' amid threat of spreading coronavirus

ACC Tournament Guide | Bracket, game schedules, scores, how to watch, FanFest, and more

'Heartbreaking': Remains found believed to be missing 15-month old Evelyn Boswell

Virginia General Assembly passes bill capping monthly costs of insulin to $50

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775