Man who uncuffed himself while in a cop car in Graham turns himself in a week later

Police said 37-year-old Timothy Watlington was charged with resisting a public officer for the escape, along with other charges.

GRAHAM, N.C. — A man who escaped the backseat of a police car in Graham turned himself in Wednesday, according to police.

37-year-old Timothy Watlington was charged with resisting a public officer for the escape as well as served with the outstanding orders for arrest he was originally arrested for.

On Dec. 7, Graham officers responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of East Parker Street just after 1:30 a.m. where a man was arrested on an outstanding order for arrest.

Watlington was arrested, handcuffed behind his back, and placed in the back of a patrol car. The window was lowered so he could speak with his girlfriend before leaving.

While on the way to the jail, Watlington somehow removed his cuffs, reached through the bars on the window, and opened the door from the outside.