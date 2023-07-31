Graham Police confirm shooting on South Main Street

GRAHAM, N.C. — Graham Police reportedly responded to a shooting on South Main Street in Graham.
The call came in at 1:37 p.m. in regards to a shooting on the 800 block of South Main Street, according to police.
Police said the victim was an adult male who was taken to a hospital.
Police are looking for the suspect.
This is a developing story.
Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.
