Crime

Graham Police confirm shooting on South Main Street

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

GRAHAM, N.C. — Graham Police reportedly responded to a shooting on South Main Street in Graham.

The call came in at 1:37 p.m. in regards to a shooting on the 800 block of South Main Street, according to police.

Police said the victim was an adult male who was taken to a hospital.

Police are looking for the suspect.

This is a developing story.

