Suspect arrested after road rage assault and pursuit

GRAHAM, N.C. — Graham Police arrested Michael Walton, for a road rage leading to a police pursuit.

Friday, police say they received a call from a community member with reports that a minivan hit his car and was chasing him through the city.

Police say the report claimed Walton rear-ended him at a traffic light and then rammed into his car before pushing it down the road.

Officers located his car shortly after at a traffic stop. Police say, Walton refused to stop and sped away from officers.

They say Walton was traveling over a speed of 100 MPH in Burlington.

Walton hit two cars before his car crashed and that is when police say he was arrested.

Police say no one was injured in the pursuit. Walton faces charges for felony fleeing to elude, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, failure to register a car, no insurance, and resisting an officer.

He is currently at the Alamance County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.

