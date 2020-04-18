GRAHAM, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that left three people dead in Graham, North Carolina.

Graham Police officials said officers found Susan Thomas, 65, Edward Thomas, 66 and Douglas Sheets, 69, dead from gunshot wounds Saturday morning. Their bodies were at Susan Thomas' home on the 1500 block of Broadway Drive in Graham, North Carolina, according to officers.

The motivation behind the shooting is believed to be a domestic incident, and there is reason to believe there is no suspect at large at this time, GPD officials said.

The details of the shooting are still under investigation.

