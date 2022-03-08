x
Woman with gun involved in parking lot argument at Graham school; No threats made, police say

Deputies said she is not allowed on the school's campus for the remainder of the school year. Nobody was threatened.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was reportedly in the parking lot of an Alamance County high school with a weapon Wednesday, according to officers. 

A Southern Alamance High School School Resource Officer (SRO) received a report about a person with a pistol in one of the school parking lots. The SRO was unable to find the person or their car. 

On Thursday, detectives were assigned to investigate the case, identified and found the car that belonged to a woman matching the description seen in videos of the incident. 

Deputies immediately conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Terri Lynn Yarboro, 49. 

She admitted to having the pistol on campus. 

Deputies seized the gun and took Yarboro to the Alamance County Detention Center. She was given a $5,500 bond. 

The incident did not pose a threat to students or staff at the school as it involved an argument between Yarboro and another driver in the school parking lot. 

The gun was never discharged or pointed at anyone. 

Yarboro has been trespassed from the school for the remainder of the school year.

