Graham woman arrested after making a bogus GoFundMe profile for her dad, police say

Graham police said a woman raised more than $7,000 for her father under false pretense and collected it for herself, using GoFundMe.

GRAHAM, N.C. — A woman is accused of collecting money for a fake GoFundMe account she made for her dad, Graham police say.

Officers with the Graham Police Department arrested 43-year-old Brandi Michelle Baxter on May 3, 2023, after receiving a fraud report involving a GoFundMe account.

The reporting parties said Baxter started a GoFundMe for her father, stating the money raised was for a surgery he needed, according to police. Detectives said the evidence and information gathered during the investigation revealed that Baxter collected more than $7,000 and kept the donated money for herself.

Investigators said they were able to obtain three charges of Obtaining Property by False Pretenses against Baxter. These charges were served on July 12, 2023, according to police.

Graham police said she has since been released from jail.

Investigators said they gathered additional information in the case and obtained an additional charge of obtaining property by false pretenses.

Officers said they arrested Baxter for the additional charge Thursday.

