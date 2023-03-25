Nine-month-old's grandpa experiencing mixed emotions following baby's return and neighbor's shooting death

Kayson Monk's grandfather says his dad was holding the nine-month-old in one hand and shooting a gun with the other before taking him Thursday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nine-month-old Kayson Monk is back in the care of his mother and grandfather. Police say the boy's father took him while he shot two people, killing Sharelle Johnson.

"I don't feel right you know what I mean yes I've got my child back, but somebody lost their mother, yes what? you can't put those two together," said Kayson's grandpa, Royal Roach.

There was an Amber Alert Thursday night for Roach's grandson. He says he spent the night searching for the baby and his father, Deon Monk.

"Because I was thinking the baby might've been a burden and he could've just put him on the side of the road and then just kept going and we would've never known where he was at," Roach recalled.

Several hours later, deputies in Harnett County found the two.

"Prayers really do work," Roach exclaimed.

This all started Thursday afternoon when Roach says Kayson's parents got into a fight.

"My daughter was coming out of his house right about in this area when he punched her in the face," said Roach.

Roach says he and his brother-in-law went to intervene, then others showed up.

"They started running up and started clutching and they had their hands in their pocket," Roach said that's when shots rang out, "He got Kayson in his hand still shooting pop, pop, pop," Roach recalled.

Greensboro police say two people were shot, including Sharelle Johnson, who was inside a nearby apartment with her twin children.

"They don't know what's going on yet and I can imagine they're hurt right now. She deals with them kids all the time. So, I know they're like where's mommie? Where's mommie? And she was a twin, she had twins, Kayson is a twin, you know what I mean Kayson has a twin sister, she has a twin brother it's the same it's a twin thing," said Roach.

Johnson died from her injuries and Monk now faces life in prison.

While the Monk and Johnson family twins were not hurt, this crime leaves both sets with one less parent.