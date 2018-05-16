STONEVILLE, N.C.-- The Grandmother who called deputies on her grandson accused of abducting a Florida woman says he's innocent.

"I want people to know what kind of person Matthew really is. He's not someone that would hurt anyone, " Joyce Broadus explained.

Late Monday night, Joyce says her grandson 23-year-old Matthew Dalton and his girlfriend 23-year- old Kourtney Leino showed up to her Stoneville home from Jacksonville, FL with plans to spend time with the family.

"They were all both laughing and talking about how much they cared for each other," Joyce explained.

The next morning, Joyce says she got a call from another grandson, Matthew's brother. He said Matthew was wanted in Florida for abducting Kourtney. Worried, Joyce woke them up and spoke to Kourtney.

"Kourtney I want you to be totally honest with me [did you] forcefully or willingly [come] here. She said, 'No, I willingly came here.'" Joyce said.

Joyce says she urged Kourtney to call home.

"First thing you should do Kourtney is call your mother. Let her know where you are at to be safe. And call the sheriff's office to let them know where you are at."

Joyce says that never happened so she called them. She didn't think her grandson Matthew did anything wrong, but she didn't want Kourtney's parents to wonder about her whereabouts.

When deputies arrived to the home, they arrested Matthew.

He's now in the Rockingham County Detention center on a $500,000 bond facing a kidnapping charge.

In the meantime, Joyce she says she's waiting for the truth to come out.

