SNOW CAMP, N.C. — Deputies arrested a Snow Camp man after they say he tossed a bag of 'Gray Death' out of his car during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

According to a release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to pull Phillip Lee Vincent over due to a traffic violation.

Deputies say Vincent ignored the blue lights and sirens, and they saw him throw something out of the car. Investigators later learned it was a substance known as Gray Death, which is a strong version of heroin mixed with Fentanyl. They recovered 3.17 grams of the drug.

A K-9 officer searched the car and found baggies and a digital scale.

Vincent was charged with felony possession with intent to make, sell, and deliver heroin.

His bond was set at $15,000.

