Greensboro police on scene of an overnight shooting

Greensboro police responded to a reported shooting in the 1000-block of Summit Avenue.
Our team spotted police cars blocking off the parking lot to the Great Stops gas station, as well as other officers off East Wendover Avenue.
According to officials, the call came in at 12:06 a.m. Thursday morning.
No suspect information is available at this time. Police did not say if anyone was injured.