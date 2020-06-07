Woman dies following shooting at Greensboro Motel 6

Police said Suzanne Polastre was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a woman died following a shooting at a Motel 6.

Officers were called to the location in the 2800 block of South Elm-Eugene Street around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

That's where they found Suzanne Polastre, 47, who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries the next morning.

Police say the shooting was targeted and there is no threat to the public.

No suspect information has been released at this time and no arrests have been made.