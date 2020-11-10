Greensboro aggravated assault sparks investigation, police say

According to Greensboro police, four people have been found with injuries. Police are on the scene of the crime near Strasburg Drive and Ryan Nicole Court.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating after an aggravated assault Sunday afternoon.

According to Greensboro police, four people have been found with injuries.

Police are on the scene of the crime near Strasburg Drive and Ryan Nicole Court.

Investigators confirmed Sunday afternoon the four people involved were not shot.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Greensboro Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

OTHER STORIES

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.