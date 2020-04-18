GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person has died following an assault in Greensboro Friday according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Police say they responded to Beckford Drive in reference to an Aggravated Assault. Once on the scene, they found four victims suffering from injuries.

Three were taken to a local hospital and another with minor injuries was treated on the scene.

Police say Robert Bernard Phillips 44, died as a result of his injuries at the hospital. All the other victims have non-life threatening injuries according to police.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide and police say the suspects were believed to be in a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Other Stories:

Eden nurse practitioner returns to Triad after feeding health care workers in New York City

From postponed to canceled | High Point Market spring furniture show won't happen this year

'You want to clean everything first:' What businesses can do when a worker tests positive for coronavirus