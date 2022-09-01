Bank robbed on East Bessemer Avenue in Greensboro

Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a Bank of America Thursday morning.

The Bank of America at 1616 East Bessemer was robbed around 10:30 a.m. by a man who said he had a weapon.

The suspect took off with an unknown amount of cash.

Police described the suspect as a man who appears to be in his 30s, who is about 6 feet tall, muscular build, wearing a white hard hat, a reflective shirt/vest and blue jeans.

No one was injured during the robbery.

If you know the identity of the person or anyone involved with this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

