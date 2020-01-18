GREENSBORO, N.C. — Biscuitville employees had just opened for the day when two men dressed in all-black clothing robbed the business at gunpoint, according to Greensboro Police.

Police responded to the restaurant on East Bessemer Avenue at 5:41 a.m. on Saturday, January 18.

Police say the suspects stole cash and got away in a silver car.

No one was hurt.

Biscuitville remained open for the day.

The restaurant chain's president Kathie Niven released the following statement about the incident:

“Most importantly, our team and guests are okay and no one was hurt. The Biscuitville team at our Bessemer Avenue location chose to remain open this morning to serve their guests. As always, we’re working closely with law enforcement to assist in their search for the perpetrators. It is regrettable that we have to deal with these types of events, but making the best decisions possible and keeping our employees and guests safe is our number one priority.”

