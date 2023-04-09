Greensboro Bojangles robbed, according to police

Police are looking for the suspect.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Bojangles was robbed in Greensboro on Sunday, April 9, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

According to police, they got the call regarding a robbery at 10:56 p.m. on 1115 E. Bessemer Ave.

A man was armed with a canceled handgun as he approached the manager in the parking lot. He punched the manager, took the night deposit bag, and left the scene, police report.

GPD described the suspect as a black male wearing a black hoodie and face mask.

The manager refused medical attention.

This investigation is ongoing.

