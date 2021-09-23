Greensboro business robbed at gunpoint

Police say it happened at A&B Foot Mart on 2303 North Church Street Wednesday night.

Greensboro police are investigating after someone robbed a business at gunpoint Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the call at 10:20 p.m at A&B Foot Mart on 2303 North Church Street.

Police say the suspect pulled out a weapon and took an undisclosed amount and type of property.

No one was hurt.

The suspect is described as medium build, approximately 5ft 10” to 6ft tall, dread locks, wearing all dark clothing and a camo jacket.

The suspect left on foot North-bound on North Church Street.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.