Crime

Circle K gas station robbed in Greensboro, police say

Greensboro police said the suspect(s) were armed with weapons.
Credit: TheaDesign - stock.adobe.com

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a robbery at the Circle K Gas Station on Rehobeth Church Road late Thursday night.

The suspect(s) were armed with a weapon and took money from the store. They were seen leaving in a dark-colored sedan, police say.

This investigation is ongoing. 

