Shooting at Greensboro Circle K: police

Greensboro police confirm one victim was taken to the hospital following a shooting at a local gas station Friday morning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There has been a shooting at a gas station in Greensboro on Friday morning.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. at the Circle K on the 2800 block of Pinecroft Rd., Greensboro police said.

When officers arrived at the gas station, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound, GPD said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, GPD said. The person is in critical condition, but stable, officials said.

There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.