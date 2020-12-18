Shooting at Greensboro Circle K: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There has been a shooting at a gas station in Greensboro on Friday morning.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. at the Circle K on the 2800 block of Pinecroft Rd., Greensboro police said.
When officers arrived at the gas station, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound, GPD said.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, GPD said. The person is in critical condition, but stable, officials said.
There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.