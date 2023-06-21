'Jesus gave me new life on that day,' store clerk describes being robbed at gunpoint

A Greensboro store clerk is counting his blessings after an armed robber nearly killed him.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sunil Pradhan was in the middle of what he thought was just any other workday at the Florida Mart convenience store, when suddenly an armed man was standing behind him demanding money.

"He pointed me, the gun on my head. I thought it was the day I went to Jesus," exclaimed Pradhan.

However, Monday afternoon wasn't his time to go, even though an attempt was made.

"The trigger went hard it was like clack, it was like that, and I thought, it was my lucky day that it did not work or something, I don't know. He knows everything, Jesus knows everything," Pradhan explained.

Pradhan said he first noticed the man who pulled the trigger browsing the stores beer selection.

"He was walking like this, trying to stay hidden, and when he get inside, I feel somebody ease behind me," Pradham continued " He said I have a gun I need your money, he didn't say anything else,"

Pradhan said he gave him a few thousand dollars, but the thief kept saying it wasn't enough.

"He thought I had more money, and I said, 'Hey I don't have any more money,' and this is what I have is that all and he looks like angry with me," he said.

That's when a gun was put on his head, but no bullet came out.

"I laid down on the floor and I started crying," expressed Pradham.

When the thief took off, Pradhan said thoughts of his wife and children flooded his mind.

"Jesus gave me the new life on that day," he rejoiced.

Pradham has worked at the Florida Mart for the past three years. He says he knows everyone that comes into the store, but he had never seen the thief, Jevon Thomas before.

He doesn't plan to work there much longer; he says he already put his notice in.