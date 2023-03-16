Who beat Warren Portis to death? | Greensboro police searching for answers in cold case

Greensboro police are searching for information leading to the arrest of the people who beat Warren Portis to death in downtown Greensboro 9 years ago.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A family is searching for closure after losing a loved one to a brutal beating.

It's been nine years since 28-year-old Warren Portis of Winston-Salem was killed in downtown Greensboro.

Police said Portis was walking on Friendly Avenue near Commerce Street by the Federal Courthouse with an acquaintance before three men attacked them around 2:30 a.m. on March 16, 2023.

Greensboro police released a video where they said witnesses in a dark minivan saw the suspects pulling away in a sedan.

EMS took Portis to the hospital, where he later died.

Nine years later, Greensboro police said no arrests have been made.

If you or anyone you know have information leading to the arrest of the three men, please call the Greensboro CrimeStoppers at 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. Earn a cash reward of up to $5,000 for helping law enforcement solve this case!

