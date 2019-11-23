GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro family can't believe their home was sprayed with dozens of bullets.

It happened on Mountainridge Drive in Greensboro early Wednesday Morning around 1:30 am. There were 4 people inside the house, 2 of them were hit by the bullets.

"At least 50 rounds into our house. Whoever it was was out to kill us, whoever was in that house," said the woman who was asleep inside when the gunfire rang out.

"When my fiancé got hit in the head that's when he jumped out the bed and rolled on the floor and he woke me up," she said.

Greensboro Police say they found multiple shell casings at the house. Three vehicles parked outside were also riddled with bullet holes.

A nearby house had seven bullet holes on its exterior, according to the tenant who did not want to be identified.

The couple's injuries are not life-threatening but the incident has scarred the family and rattled the neighborhood.

One neighbor who was also woken up by the gunfire says he no longer feels safe in the neighborhood and has begun steps to move out.

"A situation like that, if I'm in a position where I can't protect my family I don't want to be around it," said Jarrell Jones.

Police are investigating and don't have a suspect description yet but say the suspect(s) may have been in a dark newer model sedan.

