Greensboro police investigating deadly shooting

Police found a man with a gunshot wound on Floyd Street Tuesday afternoon. He later died at the hospital.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police say a man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Floyd Street just after 2:30 p.m.

Once there they found 36-year-old Andrew Milan Dove with a gunshot wound.

First-responders transported him to the hospital where he was in critical condition. Officials say Dove later died from his injuries.

As police started investigating, two people were taken into custody.

Right now investigators say those people are "persons of interest" in the case and at this time no arrests have been made.