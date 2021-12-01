Greensboro delivery driver robbed at gunpoint, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Monday night, according to police.
Investigators say the Dragon Express driver was near Teakwood Drive and W. Elmsley Drive about a mile from the restaurant when two suspects approached the driver.
According to police, one of the suspects had a gun and demanded cash before taking off.
No one was injured during the robbery.
Police are searching for two black males in their 20's who were wearing blue medical-type masks on their faces.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.