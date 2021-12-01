x
Greensboro delivery driver robbed at gunpoint, police say

Investigators say a Dragon Express delivery driver was robbed by two suspects Monday night.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Monday night, according to police. 

Investigators say the Dragon Express driver was near Teakwood Drive and W. Elmsley Drive about a mile from the restaurant when two suspects approached the driver. 

According to police, one of the suspects had a gun and demanded cash before taking off. 

No one was injured during the robbery. 

Police are searching for two black males in their 20's who were wearing blue medical-type masks on their faces. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

