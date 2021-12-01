Greensboro delivery driver robbed at gunpoint, police say

Investigators say a Dragon Express delivery driver was robbed by two suspects Monday night.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Monday night, according to police.

Investigators say the Dragon Express driver was near Teakwood Drive and W. Elmsley Drive about a mile from the restaurant when two suspects approached the driver.

According to police, one of the suspects had a gun and demanded cash before taking off.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Police are searching for two black males in their 20's who were wearing blue medical-type masks on their faces.