Greensboro drug dealer sentenced to 16 years in prison for shooting deputy

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man will spend the next 16 years in federal prison after he was sentenced on Dec. 14, for drugs and guns.

Ivory Joe Tisdale, 59, pleaded guilty on June 14, to knowingly possessing with intent to distribute about 146 grams of cocaine hydrochloride and to knowingly carrying and firing a Smith & Wesson .38 caliber handgun.

On Dec. 10, just after 7 a.m., deputies from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home in the 1000 block of Moody Street in Greensboro. During the search, Tisdale fired the gun through the front door of the home, shooting the deputy in the hand and seriously injuring the officer.

Other deputies secured the scene and continued the search. Investigators found about 146 grams of cocaine hydrochloride in the home and from the search of a related business in the 3700 block of Spring Garden Street in Greensboro.

Chief United States District Judge Thomas D. Schroeder sentenced Tisdale to a total of 200 months in federal prison. Tisdale was also ordered to serve concurrent three-year and five-year terms of supervised release and to pay a special assessment of $200.00.