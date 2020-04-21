GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating a murder in Greensboro after 17-year old Decarrio Armani James died from stab wounds sustained at a Greensboro Food Lion parking lot.

Law enforcement officials arrived to the 3000 block of Randleman Road around 11:30 a.m. after getting a call about an assault. GPD officers found James and took him to a local hospital, but he died after he arrived at the medical facility.

Greensboro detectives are currently investigating for murder.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

